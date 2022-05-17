The Red Wing golf team won a four-team meet at Mankato Golf Club on Tuesday. The Wingers had a score of 338. Mankato East finished in second place with a 344.
Denval Atkinson led the Wingers with a 77, earning medalist at the meet. Atkinson got off to good start with a par on the first six holes. He recorded a par on the final six holes to end his round 6-over.
John Ahrens shot an 82, which included a birdie on the 11th hole. Ahrens shot a 38 on the back nine. Carter Knapp had a birdie on the fourth hole during his round, finishing with an 89. Atlin Nelson and Jacob Quade each ended their rounds with a 90.
