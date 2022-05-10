The Red Wing girls golf team hosted a three-team meet on Tuesday at Mississippi National Golf Links. The Wingers came away with the win, finishing with a score of 376. Mayo finished second with a 394 and Faribault came in third with a 445.
The Wingers had all four of its scorers in the top-8 and three of the four in the top-5. Brin Novak finished runner-up to Avery Meyer of Mayo. Novak ended her round with a 90. She had four pars and a birdie on the sixth hole.
Bailie Roschen and Anna Deppe tied for third place, each with a score of 94. Roschen recorded four pars and birdied the 14th hole. Hallie Johnson finished in sixth with 98.
Red Wing next competes in Winona at The Bridges Golf Course on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.