The Red Wing girls golf team hosted Century at Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing on Tuesday. The Wingers came away with a win, ending with a 365. Century finished with a team score of 404.
Brianna Novak led the Wingers with an 84. Novak shot a 41 on the front nine and birdied the 17th hole. Bailie Roschen ended her round with a 91, recording four pars. Hallie Johnson had a 93 and Anna Deppe finished with a 97.
Red Wing next competes at the Big 9 tournament on Thursday at Mankato North Links Golf Course.
