The Red Wing boys golf team had four players shoot sub-90 scores as the Wingers took first place in a three-team meet at Owatonna Country Club on Tuesday. The Wingers finished with a score of 336. Austin came in second with a 360.
John Ahrens led the Wingers with an 18-hole score of 80. He also led all individuals, recording 10 pars in his round. Carter Knapp finished runner-up to his teammate with an 82. Knapp recorded a trio of birdies and had a near hole-in-one on the par-3 11th hole.
Atlin Nelson and Jacob Quade also had solid rounds, each finishing with an 87.
"I am pleased with our continued improvement," said head coach Ryan Korby. "We have an experienced group who know how to score. The team is excited to play on a 60 degree and sunny day, until that comes, we will continue to smile through the cold and rain on the golf course."
