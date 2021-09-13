The Red Wing volleyball team earned victories over Lewiston-Altura and Plainview-Elgin-Millville in pool play, good enough for second place in their pool.
The Wingers defeated Winona Cotter 25-14, 25-22 to advance to the championship match. They beat Lanesboro p 21-25, 25-22, 15-6 to win the weekend tournament.
"It was a great day for our team," said head coach Nikki Roschen. "We had a number of athletes step into different roles throughout the day. We are fortunate to have a lot of girls willing to be versatile, and our teamwork today really paid off. I was very proud of them."
In the championship match against Lanesboro, Bailie Roschen led the Wingers with 19 digs and 11 kills. Kennedy Knopp had 16 digs, while Ella Nelson had seven kills.
For the whole tournament combined, Knopp had a team-high 66 digs. Kayla Shelstad recorded five aces, and Hallie Roschen finished with 101 assists, 35 digs and seven aces.
