Knowing the importance of winning the first game of the section tournament, Tyler Rodgers did all he could offensively and defensively. The Red Wing senior made a diving catch for the first out of the game, running down a sinking line drive and lunging head first to make the play in shallow left field.
Rodgers ended the game with some excitement, hitting a line drive to left that just cleared the outfielder’s outstretched glove. The Winger dugout emptied and piled on Rodgers in a cloud of dust in the infield. Juju Koehler, who had doubled with one out in the seventh, scored the winning run on the play which gave second-seeded Red Wing a 4-3 win to open Section 1AAA play against No. 7 Winona Saturday afternoon at The Ath.
“(We've) been up and down with the bats lately,” Rodgers said. “It's a new start and I just felt good today.”
Rodgers ended the game with three hits, scored two of the team’s four runs and had two stolen bases. The Wingers took advantage of balls hit to the outfield and of Winona starter Treven Viestenz’s longer motion to the plate, stealing four bases.
Red Wing scored first on a single by Abe Reinitz to score Rodgers from second in the first inning. The third began similarly. Rodgers singled on another looping single to the outfield. Two batters later, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Reinitz.
A second run scored in the third as Lou DeJong was able to cross home safely before Tyson Friemel was tagged out in a run down between first and second for the third out.
Winona cut the lead to a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly. They tied the game 3-3 in the seventh on another sacrifice fly after beginning the inning with back-to-back singles.
Will Jacobson got the start on the mound for the Wingers. He was constantly in the stretch as Winona kept getting runners in each inning. Jacobson was able to escape without a run scoring more often than not.
In four of the first five innings, the Winhawks got the leadoff batter on base. However, they left eight on base.
Jacobson came out after 5 ⅓ innings having allowed an earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out four.
Head coach Paul Hartmann said the decision to go with the sophomore was based on previous matchup results.
“He's been dominant for us this year (and in previous meetings with Winona),” Hartmann said. “I thought he battled and kept the big inning to a minimum. We really played well defensively for him. He did not have his best stuff, but I was really proud of the way he competed.”
Jack Lundgren was able to get out of the sixth with just a run scored in relief of Jacobson. Reinitz replaced Lundgren after an injury fielding a bunt. Reinitz got out of the seventh with another Winhawk run scoring on a sacrifice fly.
Red Wing hosts No. 3 Byron on Tuesday at The Ath. Byron is coming off a 4-2 win over No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville in the first round.
“First game is always most important and we're hoping to get hot just like we did in the middle of the season when we won seven in a row,” Rodgers said. “We know we can go on a streak and that the streak starts now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.