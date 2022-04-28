Faribault faced a tough decision to make. Pitch to Red Wing’s Kennedy Knopp, who already has seven RBI this season, or intentionally walked her to load the bases and have a force out at any base with one out. The winning run was on third and neither team had many scoring chances throughout.
The Falcons took their chances on pitching to Knopp who hit the first pitch she saw sharply into right field to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Bri Tix scored the winning run from third and also earned a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 victory for the Wingers softball team on Wednesday.
In the last two games, the Wingers have lost each by a run. Coming out on the winning side of a one-run game was a relief.
“We had talked about team hitting before the game and Kennedy did exactly that,” said head coach Jon Bohmbach. “She did what you want to do in that situation, go to the opposite field for a hit. We hit the ball well all game, just happened to be right at someone.”
The Wingers had trouble getting multiple runners on base in an inning and had a runner reach third for the first time all game in the fifth inning. Likewise for the Falcons, who were ultra aggressive at the plate and put the ball in play often. Tix had to pitch with a runner on base in each inning, but each time was able to get easy ground outs and a few strikeouts to strand nine runners on base.
Tix used her changeup often to keep the ball on the ground. Maybe a bit sooner than the Wingers would have liked, but Tix was able to get important outs in the first inning when the Falcons had two hits and in the second when the Falcons had runners on second and third with two outs.
“We got out of innings where they had runners on third a couple times. Either Bri made a good pitch or we made a good defensive play to stop them. It’s a broken record, but in past years those would have been big innings (against us),” Bohmbach said. “We’ve been doing that this year, stopping those big innings.”
The bottom of the seventh began with a ground out, then a single by Tix. She stole second on the next pitch, then moved to third on a single by Elle Brandt. That set up Knopp to play hero for the Wingers.
Tix struck out four and walked one while working around eight hits in seven innings. Sarah Wiederich and Gracy Gernentz each had two hits.
Red Wing next hosts Mankato East on Saturday.
