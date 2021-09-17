After performing well over the weekend, the Red Wing volleyball team kept up the solid play with a four-set win over Austin 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 Thursday.
Head coach Nikki Roschen said Bri Tix and Mara Kelly each played a big role in the win. The two combined for 19 kills, four blocks and four digs. Ella Nelson contributed in multiple ways with five kills, five digs, three blocks and two aces.
Bailie Roschen led the Wingers with 22 kills and five aces. Kennedy Knopp added 16 digs, while Hallie Roschen ended with 44 assists.
Red Wing (8-6) next hosts Plainview-Elgin-Millville Monday.
