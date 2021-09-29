Red Wing got better as the match went on, but could not overtake Mayo in a three-set loss. The Spartans took the first two sets 25-11, 25-16, 25-20.
“Mayo's serve receive and defense was outstanding,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “Even when we were running our offense and attacking the ball well, they would make a great dig and put us back on defense. They are a solid team, and we just have to remind ourselves we improved with each set as the night went on.”
Bailie Roschen led the Wingers with seven kills. Halle Roschen had 16 assists and seven digs. Elle Brandt led the team with eight digs, while Kennedy Knopp had seven digs. Bri Tix added four kills.
Red Wing will look to rebound Thursday against incoming Faribault.
