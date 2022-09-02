Red Wing stumbled at first, but found a rhythm that worked. Despite connecting more on offense, the Wingers were swept by Mankato West 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 Thursday night.
Kennedy Knopp was moved to libero after the first set, which gave front row opportunities to others. Players like Lauryn Ball who had a handful of kills.
It's been great seeing a variety of players contributing with whatever we ask of them,” said head coach Nikki Roschen of Ball and others. “Taylor Shelstad continues to do a nice job making good decisions on where she is setting the ball. Tonight she and Bri Tix (middle blocker) connected well, and the more we can get our middles and right sides involved, we will be tougher to defend.”
Mayzee Thorson ended with 13 digs and 10 kills. Bri Tix had seven kills. Knopp finished with 24 digs in the back row.
Red Wing next hosts Century on Thursday, Sept. 8.
