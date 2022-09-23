The Red Wing volleyball team rebounded from the loss to Tuesday to sweep Winona 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 on Thursday.
The Wingers had all-around play from its entire lineup.
“Our goal was to improve our communication on the court, which we know leads to an increased level of intensity,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “We accomplished that goal, and we were very proud of the all-around team effort tonight.”
Taylor Shelstad guided the Winger offense with 20 assists. Kennedy Knopp led the Wingers with 10 kills and Lauryn Ball added seven kills. Greta Murphy came up with seven digs while Shelstad had six. Bri Tix led the team with five blocks. Shelstad tallied four blocks. Mayzee Thorson served up four aces.
The Wingers next host Mayo on Tuesday.
