Red Wing didn’t win a set Monday night, but did make the No. 2-ranked Stewartville Tigers earn it. The Wingers fell 25-22, 26-24, 25-19.
“Stewartville has a great program, but we know that if we take care of things within our control, like defense and hustling, we can compete with these great programs,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “It was disappointing we didn't take a set, but we played with confidence and determination until the end.”
Kennedy Knopp had a big night digging out balls, recording 26 digs. Elle Brandt had 16 digs, as did Bailie Roschen.
“I thought our middles did a great job for us, as well, getting key kills, getting more touches on the blocks, and playing aggressively,” Roschen said.
Bri Tix contributed five kills, while Ella Nelson had eight kills and a pair of blocks. Hallie Roschen got the offense moving with 33 assists.
