The Red Wing volleyball team responded well in the second set after losing the first set. Untimely errors cost the Wingers in the fourth set in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 loss to Faribault Thursday evening.
“In the third set we fell behind early but finished with momentum on our side,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “That momentum stayed with us in the fourth set, as we were up and controlling the tempo late in the set. However, a few errors allowed them to gain confidence and they stole that fourth one from us.”
Kennedy Knopp had an excellent game for the Wingers, leading the team in both kills and digs with 18 each. Taylor Shelstad tallied 38 assists. Mayzee Thorson finished with eight kills and 12 digs. Lauryn Ball had seven kills and Izzy Guetzlaff had six.
Red Wing next competes at Pine Island on Saturday, then hosts John Marshall on Tuesday.
