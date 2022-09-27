Mayo swept the Red Wing volleyball team 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 on Tuesday. The defending Big 9 champions were a challenge for the Wingers.
"Mayo has a great program, and we knew tonight was going to be a challenge," said head coach Nikki Roschen. "We made some great digs, continued to improve on our blocking, served better, and most importantly, stayed positive and celebrated our successes."
Kennedy Knopp came up with a team-high 10 digs. Mayzee Thorson had eight digs and added three kills. Lauryn Ball led the team with six kills.
The Winger front row combined for six blocks. Thorson and Izzy Guetzlaff each had two.
Red Wing travels to Faribault on Thursday.
