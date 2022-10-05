Tied 1-1, the Red Wing volleyball team won the next two sets to earn a 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16 win over John Marshall on Tuesday.
The Wingers trailed in the third set before coming back to win in by three points. Winning the third set helped propel the team in the fourth.
"We never gave up, made some great defensive plays, and served smart," said head coach Nikki Roschen. "Our desire to win that set was what made the difference, and that brought us the confidence we needed to easily take the 4th and deciding set."
The Wingers had contributions from many in the lineup. Taylor Shelstad ended with 42 assists as Kennedy Knopp led the team with 20 kills. Bri Tix had 11 kills and Mayzee Thorson added eight kills. Knopp and Teagan Walter each served up three aces. Tix and Izzy Guetzlaff each tallied three blocks.
