Coming off a Saturday tournament at Winona Cotter, the feeling among the Red Wing volleyball team has changed. The whole roster can see what each player can bring to the court and is now maximizing each player’s skill set.
There’s also a trust factor.
On Monday, the Wingers faced Lake City on the road. After a slightly disappointing first set, the Wingers dominated in the second set and for most of the third set as well. The Wingers held on to win in four sets (22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 26-24).
Assisted by a noticeably energetic student section, the Wingers have erased some nerves that seemed to linger after the first couple matches to begin the season.
“We played with so much confidence. Everyone was playing like we all knew we could win,” senior Kennedy Knopp said.
Fellow senior Teagan Walter said the team gained confidence, trust in each other.
“Even though (Lake City) caught up to us a few times, we still were pushing through and keeping the errors on their side. We all did our part,” she said.
The Wingers have many players elevated to starting roles and rotate in a few underclassmen that seem to have to spark the team when it needs it.
Freshman Izzy Guetzlaff has become a valuable asset off the bench as a middle blocker. Her height and athleticism gave the Tigers some issues. Trying to hit through Guetzlaff and junior Bri Tix wasn’t easy.
Tix led the Wingers with six blocks.
Sophomore outside hitter Lauryn Ball has elevated her game recently. She gives the team another offensive option to turn to. Ball and Guetzlaff have a presence on the court that is noticeable.
“They stepped in and did amazing. I have never seen a freshman, like Izzy, step in and do so well,” Knopp said. “She was super nervous at first but watching her gain that confidence (has been great to see).”
“(Lauryn) brings the energy,” Walter added.
Being able to rely on them, and the whole roster too, has taken some time, but as Walter said after the win over Lake City, Saturday in Winona helped them work through some things like adjusting to each other, talking through everything on every play.
That’s allowed the Wingers to play its most exciting and competitive match yet this season.
“This was our best match of the season, and we showed our competitive spirit and will to win,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “We spread the offense well, using all of our hitting options very efficiently, and we blocked better than we ever have.”
RED WING 3, LAKE CITY 1
RW 22 25 25 26 - 3
LC 25 13 19 24 - 1
Red Wing
Kills: Kennedy Knopp, 15; Bri Tix, 11; Lauryn Ball, 8; Teagan Walter, 4; Taylor Shelstad, 4; Mayzee Thorson, 4; Izzy Guetzlaff, 2. Assists: Shelstad, 37; Knopp, 2; Greta Murphy, 1. Aces: Thorson, 4; Tix, 4; Walter, 4; Knopp, 2; Ball, 1; Murphy, 1. Digs: Thorson, 12; Shelstad, 12; Tix, 9; Ball, 8; Knopp, 7; Murphy, 6; Brooke Strusz, 3; Walter, 2. Blocks: Tix, 6; Walter, 2; Ball, 2; Thorson, 2; Knopp, 1; Shelstad, 1; Guetzlaff, 1.
Lake City
Kills: Natalie LaBonte, 10; Mahli Benjamin, 7. Assists: Ella Matzke, 12. Aces: Matzke, 1. Digs: Kaitlin Schmidt, 28; Benjamin, 11; Matzke, 4; LaBonte, 1.
