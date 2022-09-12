The Red Wing volleyball team ended with a 2-2 record at the Winona Cotter tournament on Saturday. In pool play, the Wingers beat Lewiston-Altura 2-1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-12) and Schaeffer Academy 2-0 (25-12, 25-9). The loss came against La Crescent-Hokah in three sets (25-15, 21-25, 14-16).
Once out of pool play, the Wingers faced the host team, Cotter, in the first round of the winner's bracket. Much like the match against La Crescent, the Wingers played a close three sets but lost 2-1 (20-25, 25-20, 11-15).
"It was a fun day, and we were able to find some consistency in our lineup with Kennedy Knopp doing a great job defensively as our libero, and Taylor Shelstad running our offense better than we have yet this year," said head coach Nikki Roschen. "Lauryn Ball led us with total kills on the day, but with our offense being well spread out among our hitters, many individuals had a great day to provide us with confidence going forward for the season."
Knopp ended the tournament with 46 digs and 11 aces. Shelstad tallied 82 assists and came up with 21 digs. Ball recorded 32 kills and 20 digs. Izzy Guetzlaff had 13 kills and six blocks, while Mayzee Thorson had 18 digs and 17 kills. Teagan Walter added 16 kills and Greta Murphy finished with 18 digs.
