The Red Wing volleyball team lost in three sets to Class AAA No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday 25-10, 25-13, 25-20.
The ball movement of the KoMets had them running a quick offense that was tough for the Wingers to defend. There were some rallies by the Wingers, but not as much consistency as the powerhouse KoMets.
Taylor Shelstad had 14 assists and five digs for the Wingers. Kennedy Knopp ended with eight kills, six digs and three aces. Bri Tix came up with nine digs and two blocks. Lauryn Ball and Greta Murphy each tallied six digs.
Red Wing faces Goodhue for the Wildcat’s homecoming match Friday during the day. The Wingers then host Albert Lea on Thursday, Oct. 13.
