After a break in the schedule, the Red Wing volleyball team rebounded from a five-set loss to Goodhue with a four-set win over Albert Lea on Thursday. The Wingers split the first two sets, then won the next two to win a 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20 closely played match.
“It was a great atmosphere tonight with it being Senior Night and Youth Appreciation Night,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “The seniors, Kennedy Knopp, Teagan Walter, Greta Murphy and Brooke Strusz, all showed great leadership in helping us pull off a big win. Once again, Kennedy had a strong all-around game with a ton of digs, and she hit very well, too. Greta and Brooke both did a great job defensively and on serve receive, and Teagan had a strong performance tonight, piling up a lot of kills.”
Knopp led the Wingers with 21 digs and had 12 kills. Mayzee Thorson had a team-high 13 kills and had 10 digs. Lauryn Ball recorded 11 kills. Taylor Shelstad had the offense working with 41 assists. Teagan Walter contributed nine kills and three blocks. Bri Tix led the front row with four blocks.
Red Wing next faces Owatonna on the road Tuesday.
