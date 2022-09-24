In front of a large homecoming crowd, the Red Wing volleyball team matched the energy to start but too many serving and hitting errors allowed Randolph to remain in the match in each set.
The Rockets won in four sets (25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22) in the Winger’s homecoming match Friday afternoon.
We dug ourselves such a hole that mentally it took us out of the match a little bit,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “It's been nice to find consistency. That's what happened last night (against Winona). Things were rolling and then today, we were looking for something to spark us which we did at times, but it would have been nice to fall into some consistency.”
The Wingers had six serving or hitting errors in the first set, which hindered their ability to get much of a rally going. Some of the Wingers changed their serves as the match went on to make sure it was getting over the net and in play.
The Wingers came out in the third set as a new team. The past two sets were not as crisp but in the third, the Wingers got out to its biggest lead all match thanks to defensive contributions from Hunter Hayes and Taylor Shelstad. With the set win in hand the Rockets nearly rallied back which set the tone for the fourth set as the Wingers again struggled to find any sort of rhythm. Tough to rally back, the Wingers nearly forced a fifth set, but gave away enough points for the Rockets to hang on.
“I think we made so many errors that we gave them the momentum that they needed and the energy that they needed,” Roschen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.