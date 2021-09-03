After splitting the first two sets, Mankato West won the next two in a four-set win over the Wingers.
Playing in its home-opener Thursday, the energetic home crowd gave the Wingers a boost. Dropping the first set narrowly 25-23, the Wingers bounced back with a 25-18 win in the second set.
“We struggled with ball handling tonight,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “We know we have the ability to serve receive and defend much more effectively than we did tonight, so it was a little disappointing. I'm confident the girls will respond and work hard to make the necessary adjustments.”
Winger Bailie Roschen had a team-high 18 kills along with 14 digs. Kennedy Knopp had 10 kills and 10 digs. Elle Brandt led the team with 17 digs. Hallie Roschen had another 30-assist night with 38.
