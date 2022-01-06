A huge first half propelled Red Wing to a 76-28 lopsided win over Faribault on Thursday in Big 9 girls basketball action. The Wingers outscored the Falcons 47-14 in the first half.
Sammi Chandler poured in 21 points, making 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range. Chandler led the Wingers in rebounds (five), assists (seven) and steals (seven). Hannah Kosek scored 16 points and had four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Izzy Guetzloff and Sophia Rahn each had eight points. Mayzee Thorson added seven points, while Bryn Guse and Cadence Thorson each had six points.
Red Wing (5-5) faces Century in Rochester on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.