After a low-scoring first half for both teams, the Red Wing girls basketball team outscored Winona 30-18 in the second to win 48-30 Tuesday on senior night.
The Wingers tallied 15 steals and shot 10 of 14 at the free-throw line.
Sammi Chandler led the Winger offense with 16 points. Chandler and Kayla Radtke each had a team-high three steals. Izzy Guetzlaff provided 11 points. Hallie Roschen scored eight points. Sophia Rahn ended with seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Red Wing next face Mayo on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.