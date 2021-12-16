The Red Wing girls hockey team had a two-goal lead erased in the second period as Mayo came back to win 3-2 on Thursday.
Taya Cordes scored at 10 minutes, 20 seconds of the first to put the Wingers up 2-0. The Spartans scored all three of their goals in the second period. Natalie Campbell scored in the first few minutes, then Katherine Cummings scored on the power play at 8:48 of the second to tie the game. Elizabeth Arendt got the go-ahead goal at 13:10 of the period.
The Wingers had chances throughout the game, yet were 1-for-8 on the power play. Goalie Allie Meyer made 24 saves.
Red Wing (2-10) hosts Winona on Saturday.
