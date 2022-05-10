Red Wing led 1-0 through four innings, but Faribault rallied. The Falcons scored twice in the fifth inning and three times in the third on their way to a 5-1 win over the Wingers in Big 9 softball action Tuesday.
Amira Ramstad broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run in the top of the fourth to put the Winger ahead. It was all the Winger offense could manage for runs against Falcon pitcher Rylee Sietsema. The Wingers struggled to get multiple runners on in an inning.
In the circle, Ramstad struck out 10 in five innings while allowing five runs on four hits and three walks.
Red Wing next faces Mankato East on Wednesday.
