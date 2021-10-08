The Red Wing girls’ soccer team fell short against Owatonna, losing 4-3 Thursday. The Huskies scored twice in each half.
Lillie Sonju, Sammi Chandler and Camille DeSutter each scored for the Wingers. Goalkeeper Tori Senty made eight saves.
Red Wing (9-6, 6-5 Big 9) takes on Kasson-Mantorville on the road Saturday Saturday for the final game of the regular season. The Section 1AA tournament begins Tuesday, Oct. 12.
