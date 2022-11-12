In the section meet, Red Wing found itself feeling frustration. The Winger girls swim and dive team came in closely seeded in some championship finals and others needed to drop tenths of seconds to beat the automatic state qualifying time.
Everything changed in the second half of the Section 1A meet at the Rochester Rec Center Friday night.
Beginning with the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Wingers pulled itself together and simply said no more to narrowly missing a spot at state in previous events. It was time to push hard.
Hoppman, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer and Kyrrah Mullaney held off the Austin relay team to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 42.27 seconds, by a margin of .03 seconds.
Next up was the 100 backstroke. Hoppman knew that race would close as she edged out Harper Wolner of Winona for the best prelim time.
Hoppman won the backstroke in 1:00.87, beating Olivia Leonard of Mankato West to the wall by .01 seconds.
Again, Hoppman got to stand atop the podium and felt a sigh of relief. She along with others certainly felt frustration for not qualifying in past events.
Mullaney came in seeded fifth in the 50 freestyle and was .04 seconds from beating the qualifying time in her prelim race. Mullaney ended the championship final in seventh place with a time of 25.27.
Similarly in the 100 freestyle, Emma Hoppman came in seeded near the top in the championship final and needed to maintain her prelim time, which was better than the state qualifying time by .02 seconds. She ended in fourth place at 54.74, missing the cut.
The sudden change in enthusiasm could have changed in the event leading up to the 200 freestyle relay. In the 500 freestyle consolation race, eighth grader Eva Wardle got out to a lead and held that all the way to the end. She won the consolation race in 5:46.06, dropping 6 seconds from her prelim time.
Other finals results include Hoppman, Mullaney, Sophie Carlson and Holzer in the 200 medley relay in fourth place at 1:55.23. Greta Lane took 13th in the 200 freestyle at 2:11.46 and later finished 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:53.64). Sarah Kolby swam the 200 freestyle in 2:08.47 to earn seventh place and sixth in the 500 freestyle at 5:42.50.
Holzer and Sophie Carlson went 7-8 in the 200 IM with times of 2:23.56 and 2:24.82 respectively. Holzer earned sixth in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.74. Natalie Hanson ended in 12th in the 50 freestyle in 26.58. Isabella Harding swam the 100 butterfly in 1:07.87 to take 10th. Audrey Larson ended in 15th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.17. Eva Wardle got 15th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.85. Mullaney took third (1:10.27) while Sophie Carlson was sixth (1:11.83) in the 100 breaststroke. The Wingers concluded the meet in sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (Lane, Nora Tift, Sophie Carlson, Kolby) with a time of 3:55.75.
Preliminary Results
200 freestyle: 18, Annika Wardle, 2:14.58; 27, Beatrix Lahammer, 2:20.63.
200 IM: 23, Isabella Harding, 2:35.89; 25, Eliana Cory, 2:37.72.
50 freestyle: 18, Nora Tift, 27.44; 29, Hannah Tomanek-Titus, 29.37.
100 butterfly: 18, Natalie Hanson, 1:12.55; 24, Lahammer, 1:16.53; 28, Avery Carlson, 1:21.32.
100 freestyle: 20, Tift, 59.94; 24, Annika Wardle, 1:01.48.
500 freestyle: 26, Tomanek-Titus, 6:36.17.
100 backstroke: 17, Cory, 1:09.85.
100 breaststroke: 30, Avery Carlson, 1:28.93.
1 meter dive: 9, Kylie Moffett, 328.80.
