The Red Wing girls basketball rebounded from its loss on Monday with a 51-41 victory over Albert Lea on Friday.
Hannah Kosek led the Winger offense with 17 points, shooting 8 of 12 from the field. Sammi Chandler had nine points and came up with a team-high six steals. Hallie Roschen made a pair of 3-pointers, ending the game with eight points. Sophia Rahn and Izzy Guetzlaff each added six points. Rahn also had five rebounds and three assists.
Red Wing improved to 6-7 overall and 5-5 in the Big 9.
