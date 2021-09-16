The Red Wing girls' tennis team was swept by Mayo 7-0 Thursday evening in Rochester.
The Wingers rolled out the same lineup as Tuesday’s match, but found it difficult to earn points.
Hannah Kosek, Allie Roe, Ava Johnson and Abby Schmaltz each lost their respective singles matches in two sets.
Allie and Nora Meyer, Ella Johnson and Lillian Hartman, and Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning also lost their respective doubles matches in two sets.
The Wingers get a chance to bounce back when they travel Monday to Waseca.
