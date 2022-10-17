The Red Wing girls tennis team closed out its season in the Section 1AA individual tournament on Friday. The Wingers had two singles players and a doubles pair make it out of the first round.
Hannah Kosek advanced to the semifinal round in singles play. She first defeated Lauren Drexler of Waseca 6-1, 6-0, then Chloe Cochrane of Lakeville North 6-1, 6-2. In the semifinal match, Kosek lost to Lakeville South's Liz Payne 6-0, 6-0.
Allie Roe won her first-round match in singles 7-5, 6-0 over Lindsay Ravenhorst of Faribault. Roe lost in the second round 6-0, 6-1 to Nicole McKinney of Lakeville South.
Allie and Nora Meyer won 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 over Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil from Faribault in the first round of doubles play. The Meyer sisters lost in the second round 6-0, 6-0 to Michaella Sullivan and Reese Burton of Lakeville South.
Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman dropped their first-round match in a close three sets, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Sarah and Stacie Mullenbach from John Marshall.
