Red Wing had another day of success in winning matches Monday. The Wingers took three of four in singles and two of three in doubles to win 5-2 over Waseca.
Hannah Kosek bounced back to win at No. 1 singles 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. Allie Roe won at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-4. Abby Schmaltz won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-0. Lillian Hartman moved from doubles to No. 4 singles, but fell 6-1, 6-0.
Allie and Nora Meyer won at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-4. Ava and Ella Johnson won their match at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-2. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm fell in No. 3 doubles 7-5, 6-1.
Red Wing next competes on their home courts Tuesday against Austin.
