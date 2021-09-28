Red Wing lost a close match to Austin 4-3.
The Wingers had two doubles teams win matches. Ava and Ella Johnson won at No. 2 doubles 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm won at No. 3 doubles 6-3, 6-3.
Abby Schmaltz won the lone singles match for the Wingers, 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 singles.
Red Wing concludes a busy week with a match Thursday at home against Farmington.
