Red Wing was close in previous matches, playing better but was without a win. The Wingers changed that Thursday morning, beating Waseca 4-3.
Hannah Kosek won easily 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe earned a close win 7-6(5), 7-5 in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost in No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-3. Lorilei Hartman also lost 6-4, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer picked up a win in No. 1 doubles 7-6(5), 6-1. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm lost in No. 3 doubles 6-3, 6-4.
“We have had a tough stretch of matches but are much improved in the last 7 days,” said head coach Tom Gillman. “We have had 3 or 4 high quality matches in a row. We beat JM's JV for the first time in years, and we played Northfield tougher than we have in many years. The girls are headed in a good direction.”
