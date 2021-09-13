The Red Wing girls' tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday 4-3 over River Falls.
Each of the Wingers in singles matches won. Hannah Kosek beat Sylvia Klecker 6-1, 6-0. Allie Roe beat Elizabeth Lemke 6-1, 6-0. Ava Johnson topped Ella Peters 6-3, 6-1. Abby Schmaltz rounded out singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Maya Graetz.
Red Wing heads back to the court Tuesday to face Albert Lea.
