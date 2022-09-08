The Red Wing girls tennis team swept doubles play in a 5-2 win over Century on Thursday to pick up the team’s second win of the season.
Allie and Nora Meyer won 7-6(5), 2-6, 10-6 in No. 1 doubles. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman won 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning wrapped up doubles play with a 6-2, 7-5 win.
“Our doubles are stepping up now, and their hard work is showing,” said head coach Tom Gillman. “Good win today, and a sweep in doubles.”
Hannah Kosek won 6-0, 6-3 in No. 1 singles, while Allie Roe earned the 6-4, 6-3 win in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost 7-5, 6-3 in No. 3 singles and Lorilei Hartman lost 6-1, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Red Wing (2-6) next hosts River Falls on Monday.
