The Wingers made it hard to earn points as they swept Faribault 7-0 Tuesday evening.
Hannah Kosek won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Allie Roe won her No. 2 single match 6-2, 6-0. Ava Johnson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Abby Schmaltz rounded the singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Allie and Nora Meyer took No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-4. Ella Johnson and Lillian Hartman won a close match at No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-7, 10-6. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning concluded doubles with a 7-5, 6-1 win.
Red Wing next faces Winona Thursday on the road.
