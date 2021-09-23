Winona topped the Red Wing girls' tennis team 6-1 Thursday evening.
The Wingers had competitive matches up and down the lineup, but only came away with a win in singles play.
Hannah Kosek won her match at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1. Allie Roe fell in No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-4. Ava Johnson lost her No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-0. Abby Schmaltz rounded out the singles matches with a 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 loss.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost a close match at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 7-6. Lillian Hartman and Ella Johnson lost 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning lost 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
Red Wing next competes Monday on the road against Waseca in a rescheduled match from Sept. 20.
