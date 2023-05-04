The Red Wing boys tennis team won its second of three duals this week with a 6-1 win over Faribault Thursday afternoon. The Wingers have one more dual to finish off a busy week Friday at Owatonna.
Brayden Bennyhoff came back to win in No. 2 singles 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Noah Montgomery won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Isaiah Jensen won his No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-4. Aidan Hull lost in No. 1 singles in a back-and-forth match 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.
Luke Farrar and McCoy Walter won 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Eli Falttum and Gavin Magill earned a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 2 doubles. Austin Hosfeld and Seth Malyon won in No. 3 doubles 6-3, 6-1.
Head coach Johannes Hartman said on Tuesday he’s liking the quick progression shown by the varsity roster, particularly the singles players. Overall the singles players have remained in the same spots all season. Hartman said they’ve grown a bit into their strengths and embraced a bit more aggressive plays during matches.
Over in doubles, the pairings have seen some changes in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Hartman said he’s hoping skills that one player has that another might not can complement each other and help each other progress.
After facing Owatonna, Red Wing has three duals on the schedule before the Big 9 tournament on May 13.
