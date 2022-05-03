The Red Wing boys tennis team won its second dual of the season, 6-1, at Faribault on Tuesday.
Josh Kolby won his match 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 singles. Aiden Hull earned a 6-1, 7-6 win in No. 2 singles. Luke Farrar got the win at No. 4 singles, 6-3, 6-1. Braydon Bennyhoff lost in No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1. Eli Flattum and Austin Hosfeld won 6-4, 6-4 in No. 2 doubles. McCoy Walter and Seth Malyon rounded out doubles play with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Red Wing hosts Winona on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.