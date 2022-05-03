The Red Wing girls golf team took second place among three teams at Willingers Golf Club in Northfield on Tuesday. Northfield won the meet with a score of 365. The Wingers finished with a score of 413.
Bri Novak shot a 92 to lead the Wingers. Novak was third among all individuals, 4 strokes behind second place and 4 strokes ahead of fourth. She recorded four pars during her round.
Bailie Roschen and Anna Deppe each finished their round with a score of 105. Hallie Johnson ended her round with a 111.
Red Wing travels to Lake City to play at The Jewel on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.