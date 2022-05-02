The Red Wing boys golf team competed at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester against Northfield and John Marshall on Monday. The Wingers finished three strokes back of first place, with a score of 333. Northfield won the meet with a score of 330.
Carter Knapp led the Wingers, tying for first place with Graham Freed of John Marshall with a score of 80. The senior recorded nine pars and two birdies during his round.
John Ahrens finished in third individually and was a stroke behind the leaders at an 81. Jacob Quade and Denval Atkinson each ended their round with an 86, tied with two others for eighth place.
Red Wing next competes at Ridges at Sand Creek on Tuesday.
