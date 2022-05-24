The Red Wing boys golf team finished in a tie for eighth place at the end of the season Big 9 conference tournament on Monday at Austin Country Club. The Wingers tied with Century with a score of 347. Northfield won the meet with a 314.
Denval Atkinson tied for 18th place and led the Wingers with a score of 83. Atkinson had seven pars and a birdie on the par-5 12th hole during his round. John Ahrens played a steady front nine, shooting a 39 on his way to an 86. Ahrens made par on seven holes on the front nine.
Ben Yoemans and Carter Knapp each ended with an 89. Yoemans birdied the par-3 13th and par-5 16th, while Knapp had six pars and made birdie on the par-5 eighth.
