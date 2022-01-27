Andrew Ball had a big game for Red Wing in a 64-44 victory over Century in boys basketball play on Thursday.
Ball led all scorers with 24 points, while grabbing six rebounds. Denval Atkinson had 13 points. Cooper Chandler broke out for 11 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. Deso Buck made a pair of 3-pointers, ending with eight points and Mitch Seeley added seven points.
Red Wing (7-6, 5-6 Big 9) travels to Stewartville on Saturday.
