The Red Wing girls basketball team cruised to a 63-32 victory over Northfield on Saturday.
The Wingers shot 60 percent from the field while the Raiders shot 28 percent.
Sammi Chandler led the Winger offense with 16 points and had four assists. Hallie Roschen had 14 points. Izzy Guetzlaff ended with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Sophia Rahn, Bailie Roschen and Mayzee Thorson each scored six points. Rahn also had four assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Roschen grabbed four rebounds.
Red Wing hosts Winona on Tuesday.
