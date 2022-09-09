Many of the Red Wing swimmers got to compete in events they don’t normally do as the team won 94-84 over John Marshall on Thursday. The Wingers saw great races from Kylie Moffett, Hannah Tomanek-Titus, Sophie and Avery Carlson as well as Kyrrah Mullaney.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch said she wanted to see intensity from start to finish in each race.
“I feel like that message was received and shown last night,” Beuch said. “(The team) handled the infamous John Marshall pool well, making smart choices in races and always racing the person next to (them). The win was well-earned.”
Elaina Cory, Natalie Hanson, Isabella Harding and Annika Wardle finished in second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 11.17 seconds. Ari Holzer, Mullaney, Greta Lane and Emma Hoppman won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.29. Hanson, Sarah Kolby, Annika Wardle and Sophie Carlson finished second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:56.41. Lane, Nora Tift, Hoppman and Mullaney swam the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.47).
Hoppman, Mullaney and Audrey Larson finished 2-3-4 in the 200 freestyle. Hoppman swam in 2:13.8, Mullaney swam in 2:19.71 and Larson ended in 2:23.23. Mullaney later won the 50 freestyle in 26.84, while Hoppman won the 100 freestyle in 58.22
Holzer earned second place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:34.05 and second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.8. Kolby swam third in the 200 IM (2:38.20). Sophie Carlson won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.11 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.5, while Hanson took second with a time of 1:14.55. Eva and Annika Wardle and Beatrix Lahammer had the top-3 spots in the 500 freestyle. Eva won the race in 6:19.30. Annika swam second in 6:38.95 and Lahammer finished in 6:50.24.
Kendra Carlisle ended in third in diving with a score of 128.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.