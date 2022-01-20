The Red Wing boys swim and dive team and Winona traded points throughout the dual meet and ended Thursday night tied 90-90.
Each team earned 15 points in the final two events to reach 90.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch was pleased with the athletes returning to the pool and making an instant impact to the team score and their personal bests. It made for a thrilling finish to the meet.
In the final race, Ezra Dennis, Gavin Magill, Elijah Flattum and Patrick Hines took second in the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3 minutes, 58 seconds.
“It’s exciting when it comes down to final moments for points,” Beuch said. “Ezra (Dennis) had his fastest time yet with a 56.74. And Eli dropped three seconds in the relay to have a split that hit just over a minute for his fastest time to date. Again, positive pressure allows you guys to step up and reach new heights.”
Jacob Flemke, Aidan O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Patrick Hines won the 200 medley relay in 1:46.4. The four later took second place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.86).
Ihrke won the 200 IM with a time of 2:20.02 and won the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.08. O’Brien won the 50 freestyle (24.64), then later won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.44.
Flemke took first in the 100 freestyle, swimming the race in 54.17. He later finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.56). Soren Toegel finished in second place in the 100 butterfly (1:05.08)
Tyler Gorden came in first place in diving with a score of 199.7. Zach Mikkelson and Landen Nelson finished 2-3 in diving. Mikkelson had a 154.25 and Nelson earned a 151.55.
“Looking at the meet, the highlight of my night was watching diving,” Beuch said. “All four of our athletes crushed it. It was like they were all riding off the success of each other. When we talk about using competition in a positive way, that’s what we are talking about.”
