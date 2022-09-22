The Red Wing girls swim and dive team defeated Austin on Thursday 104-82. The Wingers continued where it left off last week as the team beat Tri-City United 93-76 and Albert Lea 92-58.
At about the halfway point in the season, the Wingers have made big gains in the pool. Several swimmers have achieved personal bests in past meets and many did again against Austin.
“Couldn’t be happier with the results tonight,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch. “I really put the pressure on the team as a whole to compete hard and I saw it the entire meet. One thing I was proud to see tonight were a lot of our turns. Coming up strong and fast, the attention to detail in practice is paying off.”
Ari Holzer, Sophie Carlson, Emma Hoppman and Kyrrah Mullaney won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 59.79 seconds. Hoppman, Holzer, Greta Lane and Mullaney came in second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.25. The team of Nora Tift, Audrey Larson, Kolby and Lane
Carlson and Holzer later finished 1-2 in the 200 IM. Carlson won the race in 2:30.13 while Holzer had a time of 2:31.51 in second. Carlson later won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.74. Mullaney finished second in the breaststroke (1:16.72).
Hoppman finished in second in the 100 freestyle (56.68) and second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.68).
Sarah Kolby finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:11.4) and won the 100 butterfly (1:08.92).
Kolby, Natalie Hanson and Isabella Harding went 1-2-3 in the 100 butterfly. Hanson had a time of 1:13.33 in second and Harding swam the race in 1:14.68.
Nora Tift swam third in the 50 freestyle (25.26). Eva Wardle swam the 500 freestyle in 6:08.27, earning second place.
In diving, Kylie Moffett took third place with a score of 155.75. Kendra Carlisle earned fourth with a score of 150.95.
Red Wing next competes at home against Mankato West on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Beuch preached the continuous work put in now and through the rest of the season will keep paying off as it has so far. Getting the finishes down to close out races will be a key aspect moving forward.
