The Red Wing boys swim and dive team lost 91-74 to Mankato West Thursday evening. In the meet, a few swimmers hit PRs and several others dropped considerable time in their respective races.
"We have seen many more breakthrough swims now that we have hit the halfway point of the season and pushed through the holidays," said head coach Mikayla Beuch. "We have to keep the positive momentum moving forward to send us into the end of the season."
Gavin Magill swam a 2 minutes, 10.5 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in third place and later earned a PR time of 59.85 in the 100 freestyle.
Patrick Hines took second in the 50 freestyle at 25.34.
Ethan Ihrke blew past the competition in the 100 butterfly, winning it in 56.96, 6 seconds ahead of second place. Eli Flattum was second in the 500 freestyle with a PR time of 6:02.18, an 18 second improvement on his old best time in the event.
Hines, Nick Babcock, Flattum and Ihrke took second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.52. Hines, Flattum, Magil and Ihrke swam the second fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:53.04.
Zach Mikkelson continued his escalation in diving. He won with a score of 205.7. Landen Nelson was second with a 169.0.
