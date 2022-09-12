The Red Wing girls swim and dive team earned third place at the JFK Invite on Saturday. New Prague won the invite and Farmington came in second place.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch said she noticed an attention to detail in each race among many swimmers and others who were able to push through, physically, to get better personal times.
Eliana Cory, Isabella Harding, Sarah Kolby and Annika Wardle finished in eighth place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 12.71 seconds. Emma Hoppman, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer and Kyrrah Mullaney took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.51), while the team of Lane, Kolby, Nora Tift and Holzer earned fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.07).
Kolby later swam in the 500 freestyle, coming in seventh place (6:09.10) Lane took 14th place in the 200 freestyle 2:21.44.
Sophie Carlson finished fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:31.76 and later took fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.47. Mullaney dazzled in the 50 freestyle, swimming to second place with a time of 26.67. Natalie Hanson swam the 100 butterfly in 1:16.95 to earn ninth.
Hoppman finished in second in the 100 freestyle (57.26) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:06.48).
Kylie Moffett earned a score of 244.20 in diving, taking seventh place. Kendra Carlisle was in ninth with a score of 237.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.