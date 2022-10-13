The Red Wing girls swim and dive team defeated Winona 95-89 in the final home dual meet of the season on Thursday.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch said the end of the season can always include tough training and competitive meets. This season is no different as the Wingers get closer to the conference meet, followed by the section meet.
“I watched a very confident team command the meet from event one all the way to event 24. This is the mindset I want us to hold onto for the rest of the season,” Beuch said.
The Wingers celebrated its seniors and Beuch said she’s seen some of their training and results show in other swimmers. One of which is Sophie Carlson and Ari Holzer in the 200-yard IM. Holzer and Carlson finished the event in second and third place with times of 2 minutes, 28.89 seconds and 2:29.04 respectively.
“It's a hard race to even swim once, and Ari has swam it all season, putting in the effort and seeing the rewards every time,” Beuch said. “I think part of that is her having a great training and racing partner in Sophie. That's a glimpse of that leadership I am praising about.”
In the 200 medley relay, Emma Hoppman, Kyrrah Mullaney, Carlson and Holzer took second with a time of 1:59.06. Hoppman, Natalie Hanson, Holzer and Mullaney took first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.03. Nora Tift, Greta Lane, Isabella Harding and Carlson had the second fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:08.18.
Hoppman later won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.88 and won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.12. Mullaney swam in second place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.15. Carlson swam second in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:14.71.
Annika Wardle swam the 200 freestyle in 2:15.48. Hanson and Lane each swam the 50 freestyle in under 28 seconds. Hanson finished in second place (27.45) while Lane came in third (27.94). Lane also came in third in the 100 freestyle (1:00.84).
Sarah Kolby won the 500 freestyle, swimming the event in 5:50.40.
Kylie Moffett won diving with a score of 182.05. Kendra Carlisle took third with a score of 133.60.
Red Wing has a section true team meet on Saturday, followed by the final dual meet of the season against Century on Monday.
